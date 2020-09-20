Manchester United have not started the Premier League on the right foot. Just that: when he was able to get into the game, with only 0-1 against on the scoreboard, David De Gea saved Ayew from a penalty, but moved his feet forward from the goal line. Referee Mike Dean ordered the launch to be repeated and Zaha did not miss, putting the final 0-2, almost insurmountable for the Red Devils. Roy Hodgson’s team gave the surprise at Old Trafford. Without the ball but putting fear in each race with spaces, at each loss of premises. In the first half, Schlupp removed the stickers from Lindelöf, reached the end line and Townsend finished at the far post to make it 0-1. Then, in the absence of a quarter of an hour, a hand from Lindelöf himself triggered the second goal, a penalty, repeated thanks to VAR. First Ayew threw it and then Zaha scored it, who had already disallowed a goal.

Although Manchester United had almost all possession during the match, in a few moments they managed to have complete control. Zaha, Ayew and Schlupp’s speed was a constant problem. Solskjer left Greenwood on the bench but had to take him out at half-time, and a little later did the same with Van de Beek. The Dutchman debuted with his new team replacing Pogba, very erratic, and placing himself as playmaker. Neither Pogba, nor Bruno, nor Rashford, nor Martial had their best afternoon and the absence of chances ended up condemning the team. Van de Beek, yes, it took little time to be noticed, as he scored his first goal finishing a dead ball in the area to make it 1-2.

However, when the locals dreamed of a final comeback, Zaha hit hard again. With Manchester United party, defending with the line of four and little else, Crystal Palace came out at a gallop again. Thus they found their star, who was outlined in the front of the area and beat De Gea again, who this time did not arrive. Zaha made his double at Old Trafford, a stadium where he failed to triumph during the 2013/14 season, and the Londoners add their second win of the season. Full of victories.