









































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Crystal Palace – Southampton of the Premier League, which is played at Selhurst Park at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Crystal Palace – Southampton

Classification and statistics between Crystal Palace – Southampton

Crystal Palace arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



AFC Bournemouth



while Southampton played their last Premier League match against



West Ham



. He Crystal Palace currently occupies the position number 15 of the Premier League with 18 points, while their rival,

Southamptonoccupies the place 20 with 7 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Crystal Palace schedule, the Southampton schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.