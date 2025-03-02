The brutally fouled football professional Jean-Philippe Mateta was able to leave the hospital, according to its English club Crystal Palace. The former Mainz had to be sewn with 25 stitches on the left ear with 25 stitches. Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts met him on the side of the head with the tunnels of his left shoe in the event of a failed rescue attempt.

All test results are okay, Mateta feels good and will recover in the coming days, it said. “I’m doing well. I hope I will be back very soon. And more stronger than ever, ”wrote the 27-year-old on Instagram. The foul of Roberts had caused violent reactions. “That was the most ruthless attack on a soccer field I’ve ever seen,” said Palace Chair Steve Parish. After the 3-1 victory and moving into the quarter-finals, coach Oliver Glasner was difficult to talk about the game. “His ear looks terrible. It is a very serious injury, ”said the former Bundesliga coach.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is worn by the Üplatz. (Photo: Ian Walton/AP)

Mateta had initially remained and had to be supplied with oxygen via a mask. After several minutes, he was brought from the square and the hospital on a stretcher. In the Premier League, the striker is the best scorer of Crystal Palace with twelve goals of goals so far.

Millwall’s coach Alex Neil said Roberts had misjudged and Mateta did not foule on purpose. The 30 -year -old goalkeeper only received the red card from referee Michael Oliver after the video evidence was used. Oliver hadn’t even shown yellow before.