This weekend we will have the last day of the Premier League, on this day Manchester United will visit Crystal Palace to finish the English league this year. Here we leave you the preview of the meeting.
When is Crystal Palace – Manchester United? The match will be played next Sunday, May 22 at 5:00 p.m. in Spain (10:00 a.m. in Mexico and 12:00 p.m. in Argentina).
Where will the Crystal palace be played – Man Utd? The match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, the Crystal Palace stadium, with a capacity of 25,456 spectators.
Where can I watch Crystal Palace – Manchester United? In Spain it can be seen through the DAZN platform. In Mexico the match can be followed by Sky Sports. In Argentina from Chile, Colombia and Ecuador it can be enjoyed through ESPN.
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester United comes from losing on the last day after being defeated by four goals to nil against Brighton. A tough defeat for the “red devils”
United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 58 points, they are currently in Europa League positions, but they need to win to secure that position. If they lose and West Ham wins they would lose sixth place.
Pogba and Luke Shaw will not be available for the meeting.
CRYSTAL PALACE
Crystal Palace lost three goals to two against Everton on their last matchday, they are currently thirteenth in the Premier League.
If they get the three points they could climb positions in the table, but far from the European positions.
For this match neither Mcarthur nor Tomkins nor Olise will be able to play the match against Manchester United.
Crystal Palace: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Marc Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.
Man Utd: de gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United
