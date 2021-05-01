Manchester City: With the semifinals of Champions underway, it is the turn of the Premier. If you win today and the United loses its duel with Liverpool, will be mathematically champion. It would be his second title of the season after beating Tottenham in the EFL Cup. Your numbers out of home are even better than at Etihad and their matches against Crystal Palace they are counted by victories.

As to follow: Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, substitute against PSG, you will have the opportunity to claim.