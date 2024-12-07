Follow the Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City live
The meeting Crystal Palace – Manchester City of the Premier League, which is played at Selhurst Park at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Crystal Palace – Manchester City
Classification and statistics between Crystal Palace – Manchester City
Crystal Palace arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Ipswich Town
while Manchester City played their last Premier League match against
Nottingham Forest
. He Crystal Palace currently occupies the position number 16 of the Premier League with 13 points, while their rival,
Manchester Cityoccupies the place 4 with 27 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Crystal Palace schedule, the Manchester City schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
