The encounter Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town of the Premier League, which is disputed in Selhurst Park to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn 3, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town

Classification and statistics between Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Aston Villa



while Ipswich Town played his last Premier League match against



Manchester United



. He Crystal Palace Currently occupies the Position number 11 of the Premier League with 39 points, while its rival, the

Ipswich Townoccupies the Post 18 With 17 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the Premier League day matches, the Crystal Palace calendar, the Ipswich Town calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.