London (AFP)

Crystal Palace tied with its guest Everton 0-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, forcing the two teams to play a rematch later this month.

The first half saw only one chance for Everton, through Dutchman Arnot Danjuma, whose shot was blocked by Dean Henderson (20).

In the second half, both teams started attacking more, but Henderson continued to block shots from Everton players, while Crystal Palace had two chances.

Everton completed the match with ten players, after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off with a direct red card (79), and this is the first red card in the international striker’s career.

Everton held out until the end of the match, despite the numerical deficiency and the injury of winger Dwight McNeil in the final minutes, forcing Palace to play a rematch at Goodison Park.

Everton is generally suffering in the league, after 10 points were deducted from its score, for violating the financial rules of the Premier League, but it is still steadfast in the competition not to be relegated, and striving to go far in the competition constitutes a morale boost for the team.