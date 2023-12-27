The police dismantled twenty crystal meth production sites in the first eleven months of this year. That is more than in previous years. In 2022 and 2021, fifteen production sites for the synthetic drugs were closed down in the same period, reports the police Wednesday. To understand which recipes the criminals use, the Dutch Forensic Institute (NFI) now cooks its own drugs on average twice a year.
