Crystal Grutas, a unique natural monument and archaeological reference in Aragon

Under the surface of the Turolense teacher, in the municipality of Molinos, an extraordinary network of underground cavities sculpted by nature throughout millennia is extended.

The town of Cantabria where to take a good mountain stew who is one of the most beautiful in Spain

This natural monument, thus declared by the Government of Aragon in 2006, stands out for its spectacular formations of limestone rock and its invaluable geological, paleontological and ecological wealth. A space where time has left its mark in the form of crystalline and mysterious galleries that surprise each visitor.

Crystal caves are located inside a protected space of 126 hectares that also includes the Simas of Oges and the Baticambras and Pollarés caves. It is a system of galleries and underground rooms that have been modeled along millennia by the action of water on the limestone rock.

One of the most amazing elements of Grutas is the abundance of calcite crystalline formations, which give it its evocative name. Among the speleothems that decorate the interior, stalactites, stalagmites, columns, curtains and stone waterfalls stand out.

But, without a doubt, the most fascinating structures are eccentric or helicit stalactites, whose horizontal growth challenges gravity and creates capricious shapes that seem suspended in the air.

A biodiversity refuge

The natural environment of crystal caves is an ecosystem of great ecological value. Inside, important bat colonies inhabit, highlighting the Big Horseshoeal Murciélago, the Mediterranean Herradura bat and the small horseshoe bat.

These species, cataloged as vulnerable, are in the Baticambras cave a key refuge for their survival, both in winter and in breeding season.

The protected natural space is also part of the scope of Decree 127/2006 of the Aragon Government, which establishes protection measures for threatened species, such as the Common River crab. The coexistence of this natural monument with such a unique biodiversity highlights the importance of conservation of this enclave.





Vestiges of the past

In addition to their geological and biological wealth, crystal grottos have witnessed human presence since prehistoric times. Inside, fossil remains of great interest have been found, including burials that reveal the footprint of the first settlers in the area.

One of the most relevant discoveries was that of the ‘Molinos man’, whose remains were initially dated in 25,000 years old. Recent investigations have corrected this figure, placing them around 5,100 years.

These vestiges, together with the fossils of mammals found on the ground of the Grutas, make this place a reference point for archeology and paleontology, providing valuable information about the history of human occupation in the region.

A sustainable tourist destination

Crystal caves have consolidated as one of the main tourist attractions in the province of Teruel. Thanks to sustainable management, tourist interest has been balancing with the conservation of natural and cultural heritage. Guided visits allow us to know closely the formation of the caves, their geological wealth and their ecological importance.





Access to the monument is done through scheduled tours that guarantee a safe and enriching experience for the visitor, while preserving the fragility of the environment. The lighting inside has been designed to enhance the beauty of the formations without altering the underground ecosystem, contributing to the conservation of this unique space.

A show sculpted by time

The formations inside the Grutas have been molded for millions of years by the action of water and the dissolved minerals. This process has resulted in fascinating structures, such as imposing columns, finely sculpted stalactites and stone curtains that hang delicately from the cave roof.

Each of these formations tells a unique geological history, with colors and textures that vary according to the mineral composition and the environmental conditions in which they were formed. Grutas are a living testimony of the incessant work of nature over time.

Neither the Alhambra nor the Sagrada Familia: the true Spanish national monument



Molinos crystal caves represent a fascinating trip to the heart of the earth, where geology, history and biodiversity converge in an unparalleled natural show. Its conservation and enhancement allow present and future generations to continue marveling at this extraordinary corner of Aragon.