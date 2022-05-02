During the morning of this Monday, a very relevant news was released, which states that some studies of Square Enix will be purchased in full, among them is the talented Crystal Dynamics. That caused some alarms to go off, since the company is working with The Initiative in a new Perfect Dark.

This news should not discourage fans who are waiting for the game. Own The Initiative resorted to Twitter to confirm that they will remain firm in the project, giving their maximum effort to deliver the best possible product. They even announced that considerable progress is already being made in the title, so they are not going to say goodbye to it at all.

We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio. Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter. https://t.co/9gG2VGUV8u — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) May 2, 2022

Here is his message to the community:

We are excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio. Our teams have made great progress building Perfect Dark together as joint development partners, and we will continue this work with them in their next chapter.

The restart of Perfect Dark was announced in The Game Awards 2020, and to this day not much news has emerged about him, nothing beyond certain controversies that indicate some employee departures. In order to have additional support, it was decided to hire Crystal Dynamics in it 2011so now it is a joint effort to try to revive the saga.

For now there is no release date for the game. It is only known that it will reach Xbox Series X/S Y pc.

editor’s note: Confirmation of The Initiative is sure to be a sigh of relief for many, that’s because the franchise has been in a rut since its last release on Xbox 360. That will give Microsoft a chance to address a new audience and that translates to more sales of their current consoles.

Via: IGN