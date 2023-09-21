It seems like neither Crystal Dynamics is safe from the downsizing decided by Embracer Groupwith someone layoffs that have emerged in recent hours within the team tomb Raidercurrently also working on Perfect Dark on behalf of Microsoft. There have been no announcements or official press releases in this regard, but a series of tweet in sequence from some team members who have been fired in the past few hours make it clear that there must have been some personnel cuts within Crystal Dynamics just recently.

Also Crystal Dynamics in the Embracer cuts? Crystal Dynamics is also working on Perfect Dark Crystal Dynamics is also part of the large galaxy of Embracer Group, therefore it is not at all excluded that the team in question, despite its importance and the relevance of the projects it is working on, could be included in the broad restructuring and reduction maneuver personnel who are carrying out the Swedish company in most of its subordinates. See also Xbox and Hideo Kojima: Phil Spencer says the collaboration will be a game not an 'experience' Just in the last few hours we have seen that various layoffs have hit Beamdog, after the closure of Volition and the staff reduction imposed on Gearbox, so it is possible that Crystal Dynamics is also affected by these staff cuts. We remind you that Crystal Dynamics is working on the reboot of Perfect Dark in addition to the new chapter of Tomb Raider, about which, however, practically nothing is known yet. The fired team members appear to be mostly from the marketing and PR division, at the moment there is no information on cuts made among the developers.

Update: the decision on the layoffs was evidently taken directly by Crystal Dynamics, as officially communicated through a tweet from the team. It is explained that the company has decided to lay off some members of the brand, marketing and IT divisions to “align the team with new needs on the business front”. See also The creators of Star Wars Jedi lose one of their key pieces and responsible for an unannounced game



#Crystal #Dynamics #Tomb #Raider #team #appears #experienced #layoffs