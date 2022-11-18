Last month the company Crystal Dynamics carried out an interesting survey, which asked his fans if they were interested in some kind of return for the franchise Legacy of Kain. The most interesting thing is that they did not expect the type of response they would receive, with more than 100,000 responses asking for new video games in the series.

This mentioned Phil Rogers, CEO of Crystal Dynamics Y Eidos during the parent company’s earnings call Embracer Group:

We wanted to get a community perspective on what players are looking for should we revisit the land of Nosgoth and our iconic intellectual property, Legacy of Kain. In the past, we’ve found that surveys usually get between 1,000 and 3,000 responses, but when we ask people about Legacy of Kain, we get over 100,000 responses. 73,000 players completely completed it, and if you are one of them, we thank you very much and appreciate that it was a great effort since the survey was quite extensive. We saw the news of our survey shared on social and press platforms and we really felt that this was a great way to reignite this passionate community of fans with this legendary series of games for PC and consoles. Rest assured, we’re hearing you loud and clear, and we’ll continue to update on future Legacy of Kain possibilities in the future.

This response from the executive is a clear allusion that the franchise could return in the coming years. However, we still have to wait to know more about it.

Via: VGC