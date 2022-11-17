Lara Croft is a fictional character but is so rooted in the collective imagination that when news about his possible return to the scene appears, it is normal that everyone rushes to find out more and it is Crystal Dynamics to talk about tomb Raider this time.

The rumor had been in the air for some time and that the company was in fact working on a new heroin adventure of all of us is known but Phil Rogers, CEO of Crystal Dynamics at a recent investor meeting spoke in detail about the topic, stating that the company will be ready to release various information about Tomb Raider in the course of 2023.

We can’t currently release details, much less tell you if what we have in store will be a one-shot adventure or the start of something new for the franchise, but the team is excited to show the direction we’ve taken and as soon as possible, next year, we will.

Despite the sale of the development team by Square Enix and the related concerns of fans about the progress of work on the new one Tomb Raider, the company said it was serene and indeed, it seems that things are going even better with the new group on board, Embracer Group.