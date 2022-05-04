Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive they will reach budget “balance” over the next two years, the new owner said Embracer Group.

The financial details of the two companies were made public as part of the sale of Square Enix. The Final Fantasy publisher is selling both studios for “only” $ 300 million, which seems tiny compared to other recent mergers and acquisitions in the video game industry.

“We strongly believe that the studios will excel under the Embracer operating model and ownership“, wrote Embracer in a note to the press, adding that the studies will point to”tie” for “the next two financial years driven mainly by sales of the oldest titles in the catalog“.

And this will be so until their “product line will not mature in subsequent years“continued Embracer, in other words, as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos begin launching new games.

Square Enix’s financial data shows that Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has earned C $ 240 million in the past three years, but only recorded C $ 10.1 million in operating income.

Eidos Interactive, which includes both Eidos Montreal and mobile company Square Enix Montreal, has earned CAD $ 248 million over the past three years, but only CAD $ 10.3 million in operating income.

Crystal Dynamics still runs Marvel’s Avengers as a live game. But MST Financial analyst David Gibson estimated Square Enix lost about $ 200 million on the development of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Embracer specifically highlighted Tomb Raider and Deus Ex as the main franchises he would gain control over and shared various stats.

To date, the Tomb Raider games have sold 88 million copies worldwide, including 38 million from the recent reboot trilogy.

The Deux Ex franchise, meanwhile, has sold 12 million units of its main series games and has seen 2 million paid downloads for its mobile spin-offs.

