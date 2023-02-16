The Embracer Group programs are already particularly rich, as we have seen, and they also feature among these 5 games arriving by March 2028 only regarding Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montrealamong the most prominent teams in the Embracer galaxy.

We have seen that the publisher intends to publish 19 triple A games by March 2026, but by narrowing the vision to Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, the presence of 5 large-caliber titles arriving by the two teams by March 2028 emerges more precisely. These are considered games triple awhich for CEO Lars Wingefors are projects entrusted to teams of more than 100 people employed full-time on these, in the definition he gave of this category of games.

Obviously we don’t know exactly what it is, but at least two games have already been announced, so we can be sure about these: it’s about Perfect Dark, currently developed in collaboration by Crystal Dynamics and The Initiative for Microsoft, and the new Tomb Raider which will be published by Amazon.

As for the other three, we can only speculate: at least one could be a Deus Ex, given that Eidos and Embracer itself had shown great interest in the return of the series to the scene, after Square Enix had instead placed it in archive, but if they were already known IPs there could also be space for Thief or Legacy of Kain.

In the meantime, we have seen that Crystal Dynamics has announced the end of support for Marvel’s Avengers, which will take place in September 2023.