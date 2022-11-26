No clips made an interesting documentary video dedicated to 30 years of history of Crystal Dynamicsthe development team founded in 1992 and author of classics such as Legacy of Kain and Gex, as well as responsible for the relaunch of Tomb Raider.

In short, acquired by Embracer Group last May, Crystal Dynamics can count on a long experience, which has seen the studio grapple with the most diverse genres and bring extraordinary quality products to PC and consoles, which millions of users are passionate about.

The documentary proceeds chronologically, starting from the 3DO era (remember that, yes?) to the development of Gex, then moving on to Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex, Core Design’s Tomb Raider and then the reboot , finally arriving at Marvel’s Avengers.

As per tradition for Noclip productions, the video boasts a generous duration (about an hour and fifty minutes) and includes a large amount of unpublished materials and interviews with developers who have worked at Crystal Dynamics over the years.