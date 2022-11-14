Eric Roesink takes a sip of water from a tea glass. A few minutes ago the water was still flowing through the Twente Canal and it was brown and cloudy. But after filtration, the water is clear, purified and drinkable, says Roesink, founder of the company NX Filtration. “The water you are left with is technically comparable to drinking water,” he says after a sip. “But we shouldn’t call it that.”

In a test set-up in a special shipping container on the site of the student rowing association of the University of Twente, membrane technologist Roesink shows his invention: a thick, blue tube of one and a half meters long containing thousands of ‘smart straws’. Dirty water flows through the tube under pressure and is forced out through the porous wall of the straws. All kinds of unwanted and difficult to remove substances remain in the water in the pipe, such as PFAS (fluorine-containing compounds), medicine residues, antibiotics and insecticides.

There is an increasing demand for clean water. ‘Micro-pollutants’ such as PFAS are an increasing threat to the environment and health. For example, 190 tons of medicine residues end up in Dutch surface waters every year, the RIVM calculated in 2020. This has consequences for aquatic life: fish change sex due to remnants of the contraceptive pill in the water.

Although NX Filtration has customers all over the world – from Pepsi to water companies like Veolia and Suez – the big breakthrough is yet to come. At the moment, NX Filtration – expected turnover this year 8 to 10 million euros, more than 120 employees – mainly does business with industry abroad, which use the membranes to clean waste water. And that while the drinking water industry accounts for about two thirds of the possible market for such membrane technology. That industry will have to be convinced of Roesink’s ‘breakthrough technology’ in the near future.

‘do trick’

The basis for NX Filtration, founded in 2016, lay in Roesink’s appointment as part-time professor of membrane technology at the University of Twente, he explains at the head office in Enschede. “During my inaugural lecture in 2014, I made a public promise to my grandson: Grandpa is going to do a trick one more time and contribute to cleaner water.” Roesink gave the meeting rooms names of water heroes such as Willem Kolff, inventor of dialysis, American president John F. Kennedy, who worked on water purification in the early 1960s, and sustainability expert Arjen Hoekstra, who introduced the water footprint concept in 2002 and thereby put water waste on the agenda.

Membranes have been used to purify water for much longer, says Roesink. “A well-known technique is reverse osmosis. You can make fresh water from salt water. But those membranes have the disadvantage that they are very sensitive to contamination with small particles.” Water must therefore normally be pre-treated first. This is not necessary with the filters from NX Filtration, explains Roesink. “We are the first company that has been able to show that you can apply a nano-coating to the inside of the straw. Our membrane does not attract dirt, but is dirt-repellent.”

The filter technology is therefore more sustainable and saves money, explains CEO Michiel Staatssen. According to the company, the energy costs of a purification process through NX Filtration’s nanofilters are up to 70 percent lower. More than 90 percent is saved on chemicals. Staatssen: “Other purification processes work with chemicals that are dosed added to the water, to bind particles, for example. But we don’t need that, the crux is that you can press very dirty water directly through our membranes and get very clean water in one step.” And dissolved minerals such as calcium and magnesium do pass through the filter. Drinking water companies therefore do not have to add them again afterwards, as with reverse osmosis techniques.

Roesink demonstrates the production process of the nanofilters on site. He carefully pours a viscous polymer solution into another measuring cup of liquid. When the poured liquid touches the other, it solidifies into a long string. The string is porous on a nanoscale (millionth of a millimetre): water can be squeezed through it. “A gross simplification. We can play with the porous structure that arises. You can vary the speed, for example, the composition of the polymers or the bath they land in. And there’s also some secret magic salt involved – I can’t show everything. Every step in that process is also patented by us.”

IPO

On the promise of sustainable and cheap purified water through the patented nano filters, NX Filtration went public in the summer of 2021. The company thus raised about 165 million euros, for a total market value of more than half a billion euros. Major shareholder is the Twente investment fund Infestos of Norit millionaire Bernard ten Doeschot.

NX Filtration should grow with the money from the IPO, Staatssen says. The construction of a ‘megafactory’ in Hengelo is due to start this year, where 250 people will eventually be able to work in production. In a few years’ time, 120,000 membrane modules should be rolled out annually, which cost between 2,500 and 4,000 euros each. “We live after the first sale of replacing the filters,” says Roesink. “Eventually every plastic wears out, it oxidizes. The pipe must be replaced after about five years.” Depending on the size of the water flow, customers need tens, hundreds or thousands of modules – a single pipe purifies about 2,000 liters of water per hour.

If the factory in Hengelo starts operating around 2024, the company will move towards profitability, Staatssen says. “We think that one factory will not be enough to meet the expected market demand. We will have to line up more production locations. That will be in a logical place, close to the customers. That could be Asia, the US.” Roesink: “We expect the market for our product to grow to around fifteen billion euros. We aim for a market share of more than 10 percent in the longer term, comparable to current large membrane companies.”

In addition to expanding production capacity, the company is investing in paid pilots – such as those next to the Twente Canal. Staatssen: “From suitcases with a small membrane module, with which we show what kind of water we can make, to entire containers for long endurance tests during the winter, summer, with cold water, warm water, rain… All that sort of thing has to be tested to accelerate the adoption of the technology.”

For the time being, acceptance abroad is faster than in the Netherlands. The lion’s share of the turnover comes from Asia and America, Staatssen says. “In Asia, cities and the economy are growing, there is a need for clean water and a strong focus on new technology. New is better, is the starting point, instead of: what are the risks associated with new technology? There are already towns and cities in Southeast Asia that use drinking water produced by our membranes.”

Comply with the law

In conversations with Dutch water managers, Roesink invariably hears: we comply with the law. There are often no rules for PFAS, medicine residues and microplastics. They are coming: large sewage treatment plants will be obliged to remove medicine residues, reads a recent proposal from the European Commission. Standards will also be introduced for PFAS: NX Filtration’s membranes remove more than 95 percent of some PFAS.

Much is at stake for drinking water companies. The legal requirements for drinking water in the Netherlands are high, explains Jink Gude of drinking water company PWN. The company is currently experimenting with NX Filtration membranes on water from the IJsselmeer. “Out of every ten million bacteria in the water, we are not allowed to let one through. You can’t be sure enough with one membrane system.”

Another hurdle for NX Filtration is the expensive existing treatment plants. These cost millions of euros and are only amortized over decades. A new type of filter does not simply fit into the existing infrastructure. And a drinking water company will always have to deal with the flow of polluted water that remains after filtration with a membrane. There is no route for that yet. Staatssen: “That’s why we also work together with other technology companies that can do a lot with that thickened current, such as absorption and other techniques.”

“The Netherlands is no longer a frontrunner in the field of water,” says Roesink. Belgium, on the other hand, is currently making great strides, says Staatssen, for example when it comes to the pricing of drinking water. “If industry uses a lot of drinking water there, then that is possible, but you also pay more. In the Netherlands it works the other way around: you get a discount.” Roesink: “That gives absolutely no incentive to switch to other sources.” Staatssen calls Roesink to order: “Erik and I have an agreement that we will only talk about politics for one hour a week. We are very committed to it, but we also have to develop a young company.”