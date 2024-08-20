Ciudad Juárez— The synthetic drug seized on Sunday night by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) arrived from Sinaloa from a couple in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood.

A source within the Chihuahua state delegation of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), reported that Arely DF, 48, and Omar Oswaldo LP, 51, are originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and it was the second time they brought drugs to this city, to cross them into the United States.

On Sunday night, they were arrested by the Municipal Police on Casa de Janos and La Noria streets while traveling in a blue 2012 Nissan Versa. They found a backpack with 50,000 fentanyl pills in it, and a cooler with 45 crystal meth packets in the trunk of the car.

The drug seizure was valued at more than 20 million pesos, according to the FGR.

The federal representation obtained information from other people who claimed to be related to the detainees, who were also involved in trafficking synthetic drugs.