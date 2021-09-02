Through a press release, Crytek announces that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, an all-in-one bundle consisting of remastered versions of the iconic single-player campaigns of Crysis, Crysis 2, And Crysis 3, will be available from October 15. Fans of the franchise will also be able to purchase Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered separately, again starting from 15 October.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will also be released in physical version for Xbox and PlayStation. The Nintendo Switch version will have separate releases for Crysis 1, 2 and 3 Remastered, with players getting their hands on an exclusive bonus art card. Additionally, twenty art cards will be randomly placed on Day One orders for each format, and will be numbered and autographed by development team members.

The Crysis Remastered trilogy is optimized and improved for next-generation consoles, which means Crysis games are smoother and more beautiful than ever. The original games ran at an average resolution of 720p and up to 30 FPS. On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Crysis remastered will run between 1080p and 4K up to 60 FPS, achieved with Dynamic Resolution for excellent performance on today’s hardware. In addition to substantial performance improvements, Crysis Remastered Trilogy features improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons and environments, as well as high-definition textures for crystal-clear visuals.

Ahead of the October 15 launch, Crytek has released a comparison video showing the difference between remasters on Xbox Series X versus original games on Xbox 360, with a PlayStation 3 vs PlayStation 5 version and a PC version on the way.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and PC on October 15 digitally via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store for € 49.99.