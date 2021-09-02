Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.
Crysis Remastered Trilogy – which, as its name suggest, bundles together fancied-up editions of developer Crytek’s acclaimed first-person shooters Crysis 1, 2, and 3 – is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 15th October.
2007’s original Crysis got the remaster treatment last Autumn, bringing various tweaks and enhancements for modern-era machines, and 15th October will see the game’s two sequels – or, more specifically, their single-player campaigns – getting a similarly thorough spruce-up.
Crytek promises improved lighting, high-definition textures, plus visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S running the games between 1080p and 4K at 60fps using Dynamic resolution.
To get a more technically minded view of the upgrades you can expect on PC and new-gen consoles, you can check out Digital Foundry’s thorough look at the Remastered original Crysis on PC and consoles (plus a later look at the game’s new-gen update ), as well as a preview peek at the work Crytek has been doing to enhance Crysis 2.
Additionally, the developer has released two new trailers – which you’ll find strewn around this page – comparing the original games on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 with their enhanced counterparts on Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5.
The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost $ 49.99 USD / EUR 49.99 when it launches digitally for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC (via the Epic Store) on 15th October. Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also be available to purchase separately for $ 29.99 USD / EUR 29.99 apiece on the same day.
