Crytek has announced the release date of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which will be launched on October 15. It’s a bundle which includes remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2 And Crysis 3 and it will also be possible to buy the latter two individually always starting from October 15.

Project manager Steffen Halbig said the following:

We are delighted to be able to offer fans of the Crysis franchise the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which will accompany the separate release of the Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters. High-quality fluids and textures on any platform they choose, with lightning-fast 60 FPS gameplay available on next-gen consoles, along with a host of other graphics enhancements. We encourage all players to check out the comparison trailers to see the differences.

In this regard, on the official Youtube profile of Crysis Two videos have been published relating to the graphic differences between the old and new generation versions, as you can see below:

There Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be launched, as already mentioned at the beginning of the article, on October 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via the Epic Games Store) at the price of 49.99 euros. The trilogy is optimized and enhanced specifically for next generation consoles. While the original games settled on an average of 720p at 60FPS, remastered versions will run in 1080p and 4K at 60FPS.

In addition to performance improvements, Crysis Remastered Trilogy will offer improved lighting and visually enhanced characters, weapons and environments, as well as high definition textures.

This remastering is the result of collaboration with Saber Interactive, a development team most famous for taking care of the surprising porting of The Witcher 3 on the Nintendo Switch.