In the mood for a triple session of an action-packed FPS saga? We already know when the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will arrive, so mark the calendar next October 15th, which is when the remastering of the campaigns of one of the most technologically advanced sagas of its day will be available. Touch put the exosuit back on, which now shines brighter than ever.

Taking into account that last year the remastering of the first installment was launched, the same day the next two installments can be purchased individually for those who already have the title. But there will also be a pack with all three, ideal for fans or for those who want to get closer to one of the most innovative licenses in the field of first-person shooters.

This edition has been optimized and improved thinking mainly about PS5 and Xbox Series, the next generation consoles. Now they can be played with a resolution between 1080p and 4K with up to 60 FPS, achieved with Dynamic Resolution. They are not the only additions in the series, which features improved lighting and visually improved characters, weapons and environments, as well as high-definition textures for sharp images.

To further demonstrate the technical improvements, Crytek, responsible for the game, have made a comparative video in their YouTube channel showing the game in its Xbox Series X remastering compared to how it looked on Xbox 360; and also with scenes from the PS5 version and its improvements over the PS3 version. We are not forgetting the PC version, which will have an improvement that will be lacking on consoles.

