An image which appears to announce Crysis 4 has appeared online, posted by Crytek China.

The image is still visible at the time of writing on Chinese social media site BiliBili.

“The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!” translated text reads. “Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news.”

It’s been nine years since the last numbered Crysis game, Crysis 3, arrived for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. More recently, remastered versions of the original Crysis and its two sequels have released over the past two years – prompting speculation an all- new entry was up next.

Eurogamer has contacted Crytek for comment.