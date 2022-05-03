Crysis 4 has a game director and it is the same as Hitman 3: Crytek has announced the arrival of Mattias Engstrom, who will direct the game and help give it quality and depth as happened with the IO Interactive series.

Announced with a trailer in January, Crysis 4 is still in preliminary stages production and we will therefore have to wait a long time before seeing it land on next-gen platforms, but at least the project begins to take shape.

“We are happy to announce that Mattias Engstromknown for his work as the game director of Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, has joined the Crytek family as the game director for the fourth episode of the Crysis series, “the studio announced.

Crytek is hiring staff for the development of this new chapter: at present the team is looking for almost thirty professionals who can join the team.