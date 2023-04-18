Crytek has published a video For search for developers for his new project, Crisis 4. The movie, very short, contains no details on the game and sounds more like a call to arms already from the title: “A CRYSIS is coming. We need your help.”

In the video there is therefore an invitation to help in the development of the new campaign of Crysis and the roles sought are indicated, at least the main ones: lead producer, lead AI programmer and lead environment artist.

For all open job positions, refer to dedicated page on the company’s official websitewhere there are actually dozens of open positions for both Crysis 4 and Hunt: Showdown, the other Crytek project.

Crysis 4 was announced some time ago without anything concrete being shown about the game yet. Crytek probably did it just to attract interest in the game and seek funding and developers to work on it.

It should be noted that “Crysis 4” is only the working title, as specified by the company itself, and that the final version could be called completely differently.