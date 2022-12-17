A recent update to the official EA Desktop App hints at the arrival of Crysis 3 Remastered and Crysis 2 Remastered in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass Ultimatehaving been introduced in the catalogue EA Play as reported by the application in question.

The thing is not yet very clear: the two games appear to be part of the EA Play Vault but, at the moment, are present only within theEA Desktop app for PCwhile they are not in the Xbox Game Pass, neither as regards the app on PC nor on the mobile one, nor on consoles, where the titles do not seem to be currently foreseen.

On the other hand, the first Crysis Remastered was included in the EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate catalog in October 2021 but remained limited to the PC version, so it is not easy to predict what will happen with regard to the console versions. Whereas theannouncement about the second round of Xbox Game Pass games is scheduled for next week, probably on Tuesday 20 December, we will know more in a few days.

In the meantime, however, all three games are available in the PC version through EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate, pending official confirmations on availability in subscription services. We remind you that these are the totally remastered versions of the various chapters of the Crytek and EA shooter series, polished but still very much in step with the times, considering how they already appeared at the time of their release.