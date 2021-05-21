After several months of leaks and recurring rumors, the time has finally come when we can say that Crysis 2 remaster has been officially confirmed.

From the official Crysis Twitter account, two tweets have been published, one in which they have written “They used to call me Prophet”, a reference to the protagonist of the game, and another in which they have published an image that refers to Crysis 2. These tweets they serve as confirmation of the much rumored remaster of the second game of this saga, which has been being talked about repeatedly along with another supposed remaster of the third Crysis game.

They used to call me Prophet. – Crysis (@Crysis) May 20, 2021

Digital Foundry Evaluates Crysis Remastered Performance on Xbox Series X | S Following Next-Gen Patch

Although the company has not provided more information about the characteristics of this remaster, we can assume that at least it will include the improvements applied to the Crysis 1 remaster, that is, a graphical improvement of the game by providing DLSS on PC, better textures, better lighting and ray tracing.

Crysis 2 remaster has been officially confirmed

Crysis 2 was released to the market no less than 10 years ago. It was a new graphic exponent on PCs, being the first game to use CryEngine 3, the then new version of the popular Crytek engine. We will keep you informed about new news about the remaster of Crysis 2. In the meantime, you can read our analysis of the remaster of the first game in the series here.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.