06/16/2023 – 4:15 pm

The Chamber of Deputies installed, on Tuesday (13), a CPI to investigate financial pyramid schemes that use cryptocurrencies. With the presidency of the deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), the CPI will investigate 11 companies that were identified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) as suspected of carrying out fraudulent operations. The investigation will extend to digital influencers and football players. The creation of a cryptocurrency default fund will be discussed. The companies Atlas Quantum, Genbit and Trader Group should be the first to be summoned due to their processes being more advanced in the CVM. Companies are accused of taking advantage of the dissemination of false information that promise high financial returns to victims of the pyramid scheme.

“I would love to see money playing such an important role in politics, but while the other side [a direita] do it [com contribuições]we will also have to do.”

Alex Soros, son of philanthropist magnate George Soros, who took over his father’s empire (valued at $25 billion) at The Open Society. He says he is more political and engaged than his father.

BRL 9 billion is the amount that the federal government should stop collecting, only in the second half, with the extension of the payroll exemption for four years for 17 sectors through PL 334/2023, which is being processed in the Senate. Sectors include footwear, construction, technology and apparel.

$3.5 trillion it is the impact on the global economy, in the next five years, with the climate phenomenon El Niño, which should happen this year. Landslides, storms, loss of crops and inhibition of some crops are expected. United States, Peru, Mexico and Canada will be heavily affected.

+43% It was the increase in the number of investors surveyed by Bank of America (BofA) in June (in comparison with May) who believe that the Ibovespa will end the year above 120 thousand points. The survey heard 33 Latin American funds, which have US$ 63.7 billion under management.

