Cryptocurrency World Roots for Trump

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections could trigger a rally in cryptocurrencies. Adrian Fritz, an analyst at 21Shares, a platform that has been operating in the sector for a long time, explains. “It is interesting to observe – Fritz explained – how the announcement of the withdrawal of the outgoing president, Joe Biden, has triggered a small rally in the digital currency, but not on par with other events that have occurred in recent weeks. For example, the nomination of David Vance as a candidate for vice president by Trump has had a much greater impact, as he is a person with favorable positions on the crypto universe. Back in 2021, when he was running for the Senate, Vance declared that he had invested $100,000 in Bitcoin and even as a Senator from Ohio he has always supported “crypto-friendly” legislation, going as far as defending decentralized protocol technology and taking a stand against the SEC. And so the growing prospect of a second Trump presidency has brought a breath of optimism to the cryptocurrency market after weeks of disappointing performance.”

In fact, cryptocurrencies, After the surge that dragged Bitcoin to new highs following the launch of the crypto-based spot ETF and the halving in mid-April, they had entered a downward phase. And the launch of the spot ETF also for Ethereum was supposed to bring new momentum, but it didn’t go that way even if on the first day of trading of the new ETF approved by the SEC, last July 23, trading volumes were also higher than expected, even if lower in proportion than those of Bitcoin. It happened, however, that one of the ETFs launched on Tuesday was actually a fund that had existed for many years and was simply transformed into an ETF.

That is, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (Ethe), launched seven years ago. In all this time, the fund, not tradable on the exchange, had accumulated Ethereum for a total value of more than 11 billion dollars. However, since it is not an ETF, it could not easily liquidate its crypto in the event of sales by shareholders, and so over time it ended up accumulating more Ethereum than necessary. Last Tuesday, on the first day of trading on the stock exchange, this fund saw outflows of more than $480 million. And in two days, the fund lost more than $810 million, or more than 7%. If on the first day of trading of Ethereum ETFs the outflows were reabsorbed by the other spot Ethereum ETFs with a positive final balance of more than 100 million dollars, in the following days it did not go the same way. The result was a sharp drop in the price of the Ethereum crypto. At this rate, Grayscale Trust will not take long to liquidate all the Eth in access.

For the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the same fund based on Bitcoin, it took weeks, but it started from about 30 billion dollars. While this one on Ethereum that starts from 11 billion at a rate of about 400 million per day could halve its capital in two weeks. The current price level of Ethereum despite the drops is in line with that of ten days ago but the launch of the spot ETF has erased the gains of the last few days, linked to the prospect of Trump as president. When the news of the probable approval of the spot ETFs on Ethereum spread, at the end of May, the price had risen from 3,000 to 3,600 dollars. In the short term it is possible to imagine that things will go as they did at the beginning of the year for Bitcoin. After the actual landing on the stock exchange of the spot ETFs, the Grayscale fund began to sell causing a drop in price.

Once the situation has stabilized, the price first recovered part of what it had lost, but then Bitcoin started a real rally, also due to the Halving, which led to new all-time highs with a +70% in just over a month. On Ethereum, the liquidations of the Grayscale fund seem to have accelerated, and this could also shorten the time of the decline. Analysts are still optimistic about crypto given the possible election of Trump and the prospect of interest rate cuts that could bring new liquidity to the main electronic currencies such as Bitcoin which has a capitalization three times higher than Ethereum. On the bench, on the spot ETF front, there is another crypto, Solana. 21 Shares has already submitted an application to the SEC for an Exchange Traded Fund, i.e. ETF, Solana Spot. And it is the second application in this sense received by the SEC after the one submitted by VanEck on June 27th.