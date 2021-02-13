Twitter boss Jack Dorsey and hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter set up a Bitcoin endowment fund together. Dorsey resigned on Friday via tweet indicate that the two are using 500 Bitcoin as start-up capital, which is currently almost $ 24 million. The fund should finance Bitcoin projects, initially with a focus on development teams in Africa and India.

Dorsey and Jay-Z are still looking for partners and have no plans to guide the foundation in the future. It is designed as a so-called blind trust, so that the two of them cannot actively manage it.

Boost from Tesla investment

In addition to Twitter, Dorsey also heads the payment service Square, with which he has been promoting the development of crypto currencies for a long time and invested in Bitcoin on a large scale in October 2020.

The oldest and best-known cyber currency had a great week – on Monday it became known that Elon Musk’s electric car maker Tesla had bought Bitcoin worth around 1.5 billion dollars and will accept the crypto money as payment in the future. After that, announcements from Mastercard and the Bank of New York Mellon to open up to digital assets fueled the Bitcoin price even further.