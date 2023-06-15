Mauro Balhessai

Mauro Balhessa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/

06/15/2023 – 12:05

Within the category of trading at cryptocurrency brokers, one of the tools used is Copy Trade. The technique, in a simplified form, works like a social network in which an investor automates his operations based on the trading history of another investor. That is, the investor’s strategy is copied and executed automatically. It is also possible to customize the operation and set investment margins, for example.

beginner investors

According to Fernando Pereira, content manager at Bitget, a cryptocurrency broker created in 2018, the measure has become popular not only because of its ease, but because it is an investment path for beginners.

Currently, there are over 75,000 traders on Bitget, whose positions can be copied by over 8 million registered users of the platform. According to the company, more than 30% of the total volume traded on the platform is operations using this tool.

“Instead of following the guidelines of a digital influencer guru who often does not follow what he says and does not put his money in the investment he suggests, the investor has the opportunity to replicate an order that has already been executed by the person he is following” , explains.

What are the most followed investor profiles?

On the platform, the most followed users on Copy Trade are those who have accumulated more than 12 months of activity and with good average profitability on their operations. “One of the leading traders on our platform has a profitability of over 100%,” he says.

What are the main currencies used in this tool?

At Bitget, the most used currencies in Copy Trade operations are: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

What is the fee to participate?

The broker stipulates the payment of up to 8% on the profit obtained from the operation to the trader whose operation was copied. On the other hand, Bitget charges a brokerage fee, which ranges from 0.02% to 0.06%, depending on the operation.























