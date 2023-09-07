Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 8:05 am

A comprehensive policy and regulatory response is needed to address the risks that crypto-assets pose to macroeconomic and financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) point out in a report released this week. Thursday, 7.

Institutions argue that jurisdictions should safeguard monetary sovereignty, strengthen monetary policy frameworks, defend against excessive volatility of capital flows and adopt “unambiguous” tax treatment for cryptoassets.

“Comprehensive oversight and regulatory oversight of crypto assets can help address financial stability and financial integrity risks while simultaneously supporting macroeconomic policies,” reads an excerpt from the document.

The report further recommends that some jurisdictions, in particular emerging and developing markets, should take additional specific measures that go beyond the global regulatory baseline in order to address specific risks.