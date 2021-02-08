D.he American electric car manufacturer Tesla’s commitment to Bitcoin is giving the oldest cryptocurrency a tailwind. The price rose by more than 15 percent on Monday to a record high of 43,744.43 dollars and was heading for the largest daily gain in almost a year.

Tesla says it has invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin. In addition, the company wants to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment for its products under certain conditions.

“It should be known that Tesla boss Elon Musk is a friend of cryptocurrency,” said analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research. “The fact that Tesla is now investing in the number one cryptocurrency on a large scale leaves investors on cloud nine.” In the past few weeks, Musk had given both Bitcoin and other Internet currencies a boost with positive tweets.

“Nothing can stop the rise of Bitcoin now,” said Naeem Aslam from the brokerage house AvaTrade. “The next stop is the $ 50,000 mark, then it’s toward $ 65,000.”

However, some Tesla investors could be concerned about the disclosure of the Bitcoin investment, warned Neil Wilson, an analyst at the online broker Markets.com. After all, the cyber motto is very prone to fluctuations. The electric car manufacturer is thus adding risks to its balance sheet.