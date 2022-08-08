





By Chayut Setboonsarng

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex will launch ethereum and bitcoin tokens starting this week, a spokesperson said on Monday, allowing 60% of its customers to recover their digital assets following a suspension of withdrawals from its product Z. Wallet.

Singapore-based Zipmex, which also operates in Thailand, Australia and Indonesia, stopped withdrawing from Z Wallet in July, which it said had $53 million worth of cryptocurrencies exposed to Babel Finance and Celsius.

Ethereum will launch on Thursday and bitcoin on August 16, the company said. Last week, it allowed the digital currencies XRP, ADA and SOL to be withdrawn.

The company said late last month that it was in talks with investors to raise funds.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand said Saturday that it was gathering more information on affected clients and working with their representatives on the matter.

(By Chayut Setboonsarng)







