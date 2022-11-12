Another 130 companies affiliated with Grupo FTX are also on the order; CEO resigned

the platform of exchange of cryptocurrencies FTX announced this Friday (11.Nov.2022) that it has started the process of filing for bankruptcy before the United States Courts. The news was published in a statement on the profile official on Twitter of FTX.

The note also reported that the then CEO (Chief Executive Officer, in English) of the company, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned from his position. In his place, John J. Ray III took over.

The company filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which allows it to keep all of its assets.

“The immediate relief from Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group with the opportunity to assess the status of assets and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders”says the statement.

Read the full statement from the FTXin English:



Playback/Twitter

Other 130 companies affiliated to the company Grupo FTX are also in the bankruptcy filing. only 4 companies 🇧🇷LedgerX LLC, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., FTX Australia Pty Ltd. and FTX Express Pay Ltd🇧🇷 were not included.

In the last week, the FTX faced problems related to the company’s liquidity and allegations of misuse of funds🇧🇷 The scenario led to a large volume of investor withdrawals and drop in the company’s shares.

On Thursday (Nov 10), Bankman-Fried used social media to apologize for the latest events with the FTX.

“At the end of the day, I was the CEO, which means *I* was responsible for making sure things ran smoothly. *Me*, ultimately, should be on top of everything. I clearly failed at that. I’m very sorry”wrote in his profile on twitter.



Playback/Twitter

“I sincerely apologize”said Sam Bankman-Fried in a sequence of more than 20 posts on the platform about the crisis in FTX.