Russia-Ukraine war, when Putin tried to “buy” Catalonia

While the war in Ukraine continues unabated for now 74 days and shows no sign of ending, a background hitherto unpublished on another possible conflictwhat was likely to burst into Spain five years ago, when the Catalonia driven by Puigdemont tried to get independence. In those excited days of negotiations between the government of Madrid is that of Barcelona to ward off a civil war – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he came to the aid of the Catalans Putin. On 27 October 2017, the Parliament of Catalonia approved the Declaration of independence from Spain. Shortly before, Carles Puigdemont, then president of the region, received an offer from a group of Russians“: in case of secession from Madrid, Fly would make available 10 thousand soldiers and the money needed to repay the Catalan public debtin return asks that the Catalonia become the “cryptocurrency paradise“. But the leader of the separatists refuses.

Emerged in 2020 on the Spanish media – continues the Fact – (thanks to the statements of the magistrate Joaquín Aguirrewho was investigating Puidgemont), the news is branded as false by several analysts and by the Russian embassy in Spain. The messages exchanged in those days between some Puigdemont collaborators (extracted by the Spanish police from the telephone of Victor Terradellas, adviser to the Catalan leader) and an interview with one of the people present at the negotiation indicate that the meeting between Puigdemont and some Russian citizens instead there was. “They were obsessed with cryptocurrencies – says the source – they asked for an independent Catalonia to pass legislation very favorable to cryptocurrencies; they wanted Catalonia to become there world reservethe equivalent of what the Swiss represents for the real currency“.

