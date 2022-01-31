A young man is interested in an ATM that allows him to acquire Bitcoin in Carrefour Zaraíche, in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

He is 18 years old and is in his last year of secondary school in Molina de Segura, but he already knows what it means to multiply an investment by five and win and lose by speculating. This young man, who prefers not to give his name, began to be interested in cryptocurrencies, like many others, a year earlier, during confinement, when locked up between four walls