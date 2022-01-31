Inexperienced investors launch themselves in search of profitability despite warnings from experts about its high risk and volatility
He is 18 years old and is in his last year of secondary school in Molina de Segura, but he already knows what it means to multiply an investment by five and win and lose by speculating. This young man, who prefers not to give his name, began to be interested in cryptocurrencies, like many others, a year earlier, during confinement, when locked up between four walls
Already a subscriber? Log in
Leave a Reply