Cryptocurrency Elon Musk: Owning Bitcoin is just a little more profitable than owning cash

Musk also defended the recent decision by electric car company Tesla to invest in bitcoin.

Other including the billionaire known as the founder of the electric car company Tesla Elon Musk says that owning a cryptocurrency bitcoin is just a slightly better solution than regular cash.

However, he thinks the small difference is so significant that it makes owning bitcoin more sensible than cash.

“Anyway, when the real interest rate on fiat money is negative, it would be foolish not to look elsewhere,” Musk told a message service on Twitter.

“Bitcoin is almost as much so as fiat money. The key word is ‘almost’. ”

Fiat money refers to an exchange instrument such as cash, the value of which, like gold, for example, is not based on its characteristics.

Musk in addition, it defended Tesla’s recent decision to invest in bitcoin. According to him, the difference compared to holding cash means that the risk was worth taking.

Tesla announced in early February purchased $ 1.5 billion in bitcoins.

This week, the value of the cryptocurrency rose to over $ 50,000 for the first time. On Friday afternoon, the value of bitcoin was over $ 52,000.