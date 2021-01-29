Cryptocurrency Elon Musk added the word #bitcoin to his Twitter profile, and the value of the cryptocurrency began to rise sharply – banker warns investors’ funds are at risk

The value of Bitcoin rose 15 percent on Friday. The sudden rise is expected to be led by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin investors need to be prepared to lose all their money. That is what a member of the European Central Bank’s main decision-making body, the Governing Council, says Gabriel Makhlouf news agency In an interview with Bloomberg.

“Personally, I don’t understand why people invest in items like that,” Makhlouf tells Bloomberg.

“Our job is to make sure consumers are safe.”

Irish Makhlouf, the head of the central bank, reflects the wider suspicion of European central bank governors towards bitcoin-like cryptocurrencies. The President of the ECB Christine Lagarde described it earlier in January as a truly “speculative” investment. The same suspicion of the cryptocurrency is also known in Finland.

“The increase in the value of Bitcoin comes to mind in the Dutch tulip bubble, the first stock exchange bubble in modern history,” said the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce, among others. Juho Romakkaniemi In the HS case in early January.

The value of Bitcoin has risen more than 70 times its value five years ago. Its value has risen sharply since October 2020. Before the beginning of January, the value of bitcoin reached more than $ 40,000 in a couple of days, or about 33,000 euros.

Large value fluctuations are characteristic of bitcoin. This week, its value has hovered around $ 30,000 (about $ 25,000). On Friday, however, its value began to rise.

At about 10.30 Finnish time, the value of bitcoin was about $ 32,000, or about 26,000 euros. At 6.30pm, the value of the bitcoin had hurt to $ 37,000, or about $ 30,500.

The cause of the rise is estimated to be the richest person in the world and the founder of the electric car company Tesla Elon Muskia. He added the word #bitcoin to his Twitter profile, after which the value of the cryptocurrency began to rise sharply.

Musk is also strongly associated with the market’s fierce swing. The stock prices of gaming store Gamestop, film operator AMC and network equipment maker Nokia, among others, have risen sharply this week.