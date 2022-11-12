New grain for FTX, the cryptocurrency platform forced into assisted bankruptcy. In twenty-four hours, 662 million dollars “disappeared”, in a mysterious leak that the company is investigating. The incident fuels customer anger against FTX and pushes US authorities to raise the bar on the digital currency industry, which has been considered opaque for years. The White House is in fact monitoring the collapse of the FTX, and believes that its bankruptcy confirms the need for stricter rules to protect consumers.

“The debacle shows the need for rules, shows the weakness of the entire sector,” thunders Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with Bloomberg. The fear of the authorities is that of a contagion effect to other crypto companies and therefore an industry crisis capable of undermining consumer confidence and fueling market volatility. Fortunately, Yellen notes, the “crypto industry is not deeply integrated with the banking sector and does not pose a threat to financial stability.”

According to analysts, over 660 million disappeared from Ftx in a few hours through “anomalies” during the movement of digital assets to so-called cold storage, or crypto wallets not connected to the internet, after the bankruptcy process began. A shifting process that was subsequently speeded up to “mitigate the damage related to unauthorized transactions” which left the hypothesis of a possible hacker attack.

The theft of tokens could further accentuate the losses for FTX customers, also considering that some sources cited by the Reuters site hypothesize the lack of appeal of a figure between 1 and two billion dollars. Staggering figures that fuel the amazement surrounding the bankruptcy of Ftx, a company that until last year had more than 5 million customers worldwide and was worth 32 billion dollars. The appeal to Chapter 11 also marks the fall of Sam bankman-Fried, the founder of Ftx, who from a multi-billionaire with a fortune of 16 billion dollars finds himself in a week with a dry bank account.