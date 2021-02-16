Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, again broke records: on Tuesday, its price exceeded $ 50,000 for the first time

The value of Bitcoin was over $ 50,300 on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m.

Cryptocurrency For the first time in history, Bitcoin has exceeded the $ 50,000 threshold. The value of Bitcoin was over $ 50,300 on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m.

The value swing that characterizes the cryptocurrency is well illustrated by the fact that at 3:30 p.m., it was worth about $ 49,400.

The value of Bitcoin has risen sharply from Monday to February 8th. At the time, electric car company Tesla announced that it had purchased Bitcoin cryptocurrency for $ 1.5 billion. The company also said it is working to make it possible to buy its cars with bitcoins “in the near future”.

The announcement sharply raised the price of bitcoin, as before the announcement the value of bitcoin was less than $ 40,000.

Bitcoin is an open source cryptocurrency whose value is not tied to any production, commodity or debt.

Its appreciation has been strong during 2021. At the beginning of the year, the value of the cryptocurrency rose for more than $ 30,000 for the first time. Just a couple of weeks earlier, the value was at most $ 20,000. Thus, the value of Bitcoin doubled in less than three weeks.