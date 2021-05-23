Sunday, May 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cryptocurrencies The value of Bitcoin has already fallen by almost half from its peak in April

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0

The value of the cryptocurrency fell 9 percent on Sunday.

Bitcoin the decline in value continued on Sunday. The value of the world’s best-known virtual or cryptocurrency had fallen nine percent since 1 p.m. on Sunday. One Bitcoin cost $ 34,156, or € 28,040.

The value of Bitcoin has fallen more than 47 percent from its April high. The highest value of the currency was on April 14, when one Bitcoin paid $ 64,895, or € 53,275.

Bitcoin the value has fluctuated sharply in the early part of the year. In February, the value would shoot up when electric car maker Tesla said it bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion.

This week, the price turned sharply down again when Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Twitter reported that Tesla has sold its bitcoin.

A week earlier, Musk had said Tesla had reversed its decision to accept bitcoins as a means of payment.

.
#Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin #fallen #peak #April

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Important notice from Dubai Airports regarding the immediate PCR examination of travelers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?