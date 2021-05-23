Cryptocurrencies The value of Bitcoin has already fallen by almost half from its peak in April

The value of the cryptocurrency fell 9 percent on Sunday.

Bitcoin the decline in value continued on Sunday. The value of the world’s best-known virtual or cryptocurrency had fallen nine percent since 1 p.m. on Sunday. One Bitcoin cost $ 34,156, or € 28,040.

The value of Bitcoin has fallen more than 47 percent from its April high. The highest value of the currency was on April 14, when one Bitcoin paid $ 64,895, or € 53,275.

Bitcoin the value has fluctuated sharply in the early part of the year. In February, the value would shoot up when electric car maker Tesla said it bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion.

This week, the price turned sharply down again when Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk on Twitter reported that Tesla has sold its bitcoin.

A week earlier, Musk had said Tesla had reversed its decision to accept bitcoins as a means of payment.