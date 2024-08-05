Cryptocurrencies | The market turmoil can also be seen in cryptocurrencies, with the price of Bitcoin falling by 11 percent

Cryptocurrencies|The main cryptocurrencies have weakened on Monday along with the world’s stock markets.

World the turmoil on the stock market on Monday is also reflected in the prices of cryptocurrencies. On Monday, the exchange rates of Bitcoin and Ethereum fell to their lowest level since February of the current year.

Bitcoin, the most important virtual currency of the crypto market, briefly traded below 50,000 US dollars on Monday, but soon returned above the threshold.

At half past one Finnish time, the value of bitcoin was around $52,700, which means a drop of around 11 percent during Monday.

The value of Ethereum, on the other hand, had fallen to around $2,320, which means a drop of more than 15 percent during Monday.

Mixed Bitcoin and ethereum were already mostly in a downward trend last week, but on Monday they have clearly weakened more than in previous days.

The reason for the fall in the crypto market is likely to be the general nervousness of the world market, which was also visible on the traditional stock market on Monday.

The stock market weakened especially in Japan, where the most important stock indices fell by more than 12 percent on Monday.

The Vix index, considered the “fear coefficient” of the stock market, has risen by 80 percent to over 42 points on Monday.

The fear coefficient is produced from the prices of derivatives. It measures the market’s expectations about the development of security prices over the next month. Changes in the Vix index can be fast, as market expectations can also change quickly.