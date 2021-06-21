Cryptocurrencies The loan market for cryptocurrencies is growing and the loan portfolio of the Finnish Tesseract is already in the billion. Coinbase, which was listed on the stock exchange in the United States, invested in a Finnish startup.

In Tesseract’s EUR 21 million financing round, one of the investors is Coinbase, which has just been listed on the stock exchange. It is one of the largest trading venues for cryptocurrencies in the world.

Isot institutional investors are increasingly interested in the cryptocurrency currency market, says CEO of the Finnish Tesseract Group Yichen Wu.

The fast-growing cryptocurrency market has spawned new investment innovations, and one of the fastest-growing is the loan and fixed income market.