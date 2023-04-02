At a cryptocurrency conference in Denver, Colorado last month, singers took the stage to perform what one industry website described as an anthem for crypto believers.

The chorus was a list of cryptocurrency’s most notorious villains, from Do Kwon, the foul-mouthed entrepreneur, to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced, curse-peppered founder of FTX.

After a disastrous 2022, when major cryptocurrency companies imploded, the industry is looking for a makeover.

At the surviving companies, executives are looking for new ways to market products that many consumers now view with suspicion, and to distance themselves from former colleagues and mentors who could face years in prison. Some companies are trying to capitalize on the growing interest around artificial intelligence (AI), with crypto schemes that have complicated AI loops. Others seek to replace the word “crypto”, arguing that the term has become hopelessly tainted.

Crypto companies were “gradually moving towards changing the narrative” even before the Bankman-Fried stock market crashed in November,” said Todd Irwin of Fazer, a branding agency. “After the FTX incident, the movement has accelerated.”

The cleanup effort is a familiar routine in an industry that has experienced repeated booms and busts throughout its short history. Bitcoin’s early supporters had to convince the public and regulators that cryptocurrency was more than just a convenient tool for drug dealers. A major cryptocurrency boom in 2017 was followed by scrutiny from law enforcement, with several startups being exposed as scams.

The most recent soul-searching has done little to change the fortunes of the industry. Since FTX’s demise, US regulators have announced fines and other actions against various cryptocurrency companies. The failures of two banking partners, Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank, have dealt a new blow to crypto startups.

And the industry is still struggling to prove its practical value.

“The makeover doesn’t solve the fundamental problem,” said Lee Reiners, a former supervisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and now a professor at Duke University Law School. “What is this good for? What problem does it solve?”

A year ago, the cryptocurrency industry was flush with cash. At his compound in the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried hosted a week-long conference last April. Among the guests: Su Zhu, one of the founders of the Three Arrows Capital cryptocurrency hedge fund, which failed a few weeks later when a market crash sent cryptocurrencies into a free fall.

Now Bankman-Fried is facing charges for his management of FTX, and industry executives are still navigating the aftermath.

No cryptocurrency company is under more pressure than the Binance exchange, which is facing government investigations, as well as concerns about its financial stability and lack of cooperation with regulators. Last month, Changpeng Zhao, the exchange’s chief executive, introduced Bicasso, a product that uses AI technology to make works of art in the form of non-fungible tokens, the digital collectibles known as NFTs.

In recent months, he and other industry figures have also posted videos on social media apparently designed to distance themselves from former crypto heroes like Bankman-Fried. “The honor is not given,” Zhao stated in a post. “It wins.”

Jonathan Mann, a composer, performed the anthem denouncing the crypto villains of 2022 at ETH Denver, a conference for supporters of Ethereum, a popular crypto platform.

“It was supposed to be a final release of all this toxicity and bad vibes and feelings from 2022,” Mann said.

For some crypto executives, ritualized cleaning is not enough. Some startups have abandoned cryptocurrencies.

In late 2021, Troy Osinoff co-founded Zurp, hoping to make complex crypto investing simple for consumers. Osinoff said that he still hoped to incorporate cryptocurrency features into Zurp’s offerings, but only when sentiment improves.

“It’s already a hurdle to get people interested in cryptocurrencies,” he said. “We are waiting for it to normalize.”

By: DAVID YAFFE-BELLANY and ERIN GRIFFITH