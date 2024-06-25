Cryptocurrencies, offenders in Italy risk prison. Government grip: the new rules

The government Melons decided to intervene on Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies by establishing more stringent rules than in the past: there is a risk huge fines and even prison. Yesterday the Council of Ministers launched the legislative decree which adapts the system to the EU regulation on the matter. The decree – reports Il Corriere della Sera – outlines the regulations for the offer of cryptocurrencies on the market and for intermediaries of their exchange. It also distributes i supervisory tasks between the Bank of Italy and Consob, establishing significant and diversified sanctions for violators for individuals and companies. From the first point of view, the government provision provides that the issuing, offering to the public and trading of tokens must be authorized by the Bank of Italyin agreement with Consob.

As for the distribution controlssupervision – continues Il Corriere – will be the responsibility of the Bank of Italy”regarding risk containmentfinancial stability and sound and prudent management”, while it will be up to the Consob “regarding transparency, correct behavior, the orderly conduct of negotiations and the protection of holders” of cryptocurrencies. The natural persons will be punished with imprisonment from six months to four years and with a fine from 2,066 to 10,329 euros, if they carry out the activities without the necessary authorization. In other cases, administrative sanctions are foreseen ranging from 5,000 up to five million euros for natural persons and 30,000 euros for companies. up to 15 million or, if higher, up to 12.5% ​​of the company’s annual turnover for particularly serious violations.