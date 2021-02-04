Buy drugs, guns, or software to hijack fraud victim data it’s “easier and anonymous” than ever thanks to cryptocurrencies, which are also popular for “financing terrorist activities” and as an illicit “money laundering service” obtained in the world of drug trafficking.

In an interview with Efe, Borja Pastor, member of the Department of Economic Crimes at Europol, underlines that this police coordination agency in the European Union (EU) has detected that “drug trafficking, fraud, data hijacking, sextortion and the purchase of illicit goods and services on the dark web they regularly use virtual currencies as a payment method”.

With everything paralyzed by the pandemic, crimes are growing in the virtual world and these involve the use of digital currencies to follow the trail that is the main challenge for the authorities: crimes occur on the dark web and cryptocurrencies are used to make payments and exchange cash facilitating money laundering.

Pastor defines two types of criminals, according to the procedures that follow: the classic criminal organization that uses cryptocurrencies as a “modus operandi” to whiten funds obtained in black, and criminal groups that offer money laundering as a service, which is a crime in itself. “Money laundering is in the genes of crime,” he recalls.

Drug trafficking and terrorism

Two of the criminal sectors that have discovered the advantages of virtual currencies are terrorism and drug trafficking, although both differ in the use they give it.

Extremists use them to “finance their online activities and structure by even campaigning for assets” on the web.

“They use cryptocurrencies because they are anonymous and easy to transfer from one country to another in an international setting. Moving them is very fast, it takes a few seconds. There are groups that have carried out campaigns in which they offer cryptocurrency wallets for their followers to transfer virtual currencies to finance terrorist movements and activities, then they use that money for whatever they want, ”explains Pastor.

While extremists use these coins to raise funds, drug traffickers take advantage of them to move their money from one country to another without being detected. “When they have to move ‘cash’ in black from Europe to Colombia, for example, they use the same providers to exchange the cash for cryptocurrencies and when the value is in cryptocurrencies, they transfer them to the country they want,” he adds.

For Europol, the organizations that are specializing in using cryptocurrencies to help, in exchange for money, other criminals to get rid of their cash income and turn it into a virtual currency that is difficult to trace, and where nobody asks for the source of income, it is an increasingly worrying issue.

“For us this is a very important issue and we would like to emphasize this aspect a lot because there are many criminal organizations offering money laundering services through cryptocurrencies, an exchange of money in ‘cash’ for virtual currencies, or the other way around,” he warns Shepherd.

Bitcoins are the most popular currency and the one used by Europol as a reference in this type of crime. In March of last year, when the pandemic was declared, the value of this cryptocurrency shot up in full stop of world economies.

This expert acknowledges that the pandemic “has had an impact at that time on the value of bitcoins, as in all types of assets, their value has grown drastically”, but it is not clear what was the real cause that, after that first wave, the price of this virtual currency will continue to skyrocket.

“It is not clear if that is a direct impact of the pandemic, or (they have become more fashionable) because criminals are now more aware of the use and advantages they offer to their criminal businesses ”, he says.

How to fight it

Combating the problem has mobilized police and judicial authorities, financial intelligence units, international organizations and the private sector in the EU. “Virtual assets are regulated with the anti-money laundering directive and I think we have a strong regulation regarding cryptocurrencies. Providers of all kinds of virtual asset services are obliged to follow the law“Community, he assures.

But he acknowledges that “there is a gap to improve and work on: cryptocurrencies, like new technologies, evolve fast, change every day, and we need to adapt methods and legal frameworks” and “if we only follow this up within the EU, without the rest of the world mobilizing, it will be difficult to fight ”against this phenomenon.

“It is a matter of harmonizing legal frameworks to stop this type of crime,” he says, in a task that seeks, above all, to identify all the parties involved in a virtual transaction, from the origin and destination, to the amount of money that moves, to keep track of financial crimes facilitated by virtual currencies.

These virtual currencies not only bring problems, says Pastor, who is a fervent defender of cryptocurrencies. “They are like gold, an asset, and they are important for people who, for example, live in places where there are no financial institutions, there are those who send money to their families in this way. They have many advantages, but you have to regulate them “.

EFE Agency

PB