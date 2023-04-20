Cryptocurrencies | The European Parliament gave its blessing to the regulation on tracking crypto payments

The purpose is to make it difficult to use virtual currencies for criminal purposes.

European for its part, the parliament has given its approval for regulation to track crypto payments, improve money laundering prevention, and harmonize supervision and consumer protection.

In Strasbourg, the Parliament voted with clear votes on the regulation on the transfer and tracing of crypto reserves. Parliament also approved another bill that would create common rules for cryptocurrency oversight, consumer protection, and environmental responsibility.

The political blessing of the reforms is still needed from the member countries, but it should no longer be a matter of formality.