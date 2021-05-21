Cryptocurrencies The cryptocurrency boom has made quick millionaires, now the market is already showing signs of a bubble burst

Saturday, May 22, 2021
May 21, 2021
The values ​​of Bitcoin and other digital currencies have exploded during the pandemic. Now you can see the signs of the start of the fall.

Cryptocurrencies value has exploded in the clouds over the years. For example, the value of the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has fluctuated wildly recently, but its value was still nearly 450 percent higher on Thursday than early 2020.

The soaring rise has led even the most optimistic investors and traders to ask how long such a situation can last?

